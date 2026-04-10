The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Kristi Lau's avatar
Kristi Lau
1h

This is very interesting. As an American whose ancestors came here in the 1800’s, I would have to say nationality is more important to me than ethnicity. However I think they are both unimportant in the grand scheme of things. People are what is important no matter where they’re from or what ethnicity they are. Stay safe.

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