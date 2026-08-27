The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Daria Steigman's avatar
Daria Steigman
6h

The practice of blackmailing family members is gut-wrenching. But you can't negotiate with bullies, murderers, and thugs. You'll never have any assurance that doing what they ask will lead to a good outcome. More likely they'll just keep asking for more. And your loved ones will continue to be in Russian hands.

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JVG's avatar
JVG
12h

I’m not surprised by the Moldovan incursions, and I expect more of the same. Unlike the Baltics, Moldova is not covered by the NATO umbrella. That makes it far more vulnerable. It also has one of those notorious Russian breakaway provinces, creating a staging ground for further chaos.

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