The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Wolfgang Heim's avatar
Wolfgang Heim
16h

Thanks for an insightful look behind the telecommunications curtain. It was good to hear of Artur's specific work and help. It seems that almost every citizen is making some unique contribution to the defensive effort.

I hope that the US midterms bring a fundamental political and legislative realignment that can hopefully check and restrain the Trump administration over its final two years. The Ukrainian people deserve far more respect, loyalty, and support!

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
9h

Thank God for NATO and the EPF.

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