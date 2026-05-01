The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Celebrating 3 years: a look inside our war reporting

Meet the faces behind the reporting, and how we keep going during air raids and constant uncertainty.
Tim Mak's avatar
Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova's avatar
Mariana Lastovyria's avatar
Tim Mak, Myroslava Tanska-Vikulova, and Mariana Lastovyria
May 01, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s our third birthday. Tim, our founder, Mariana, our creative editor, and Myroslava, our managing editor, shared how we’ve grown and evolved over the years. This year, we started experimenting with new formats and you really seemed to enjoy them.

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Which of our articles did you like the most? And which one did you comment on the most? Spoiler: it was one of the most unexpected stories, but about one of the greatest miracles that can happen even during a war.

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