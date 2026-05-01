Celebrating 3 years: a look inside our war reporting

It’s our third birthday. Tim, our founder, Mariana, our creative editor, and Myroslava, our managing editor, shared how we’ve grown and evolved over the years. This year, we started experimenting with new formats and you really seemed to enjoy them.

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Which of our articles did you like the most? And which one did you comment on the most? Spoiler: it was one of the most unexpected stories, but about one of the greatest miracles that can happen even during a war.