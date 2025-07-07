The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry R Rivera's avatar
Larry R Rivera
35m

thank you for another good issue. Pics add to your stories... keep it up, bro

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Don Stenavage's avatar
Don Stenavage
22m

What's it take to get a sheet of those stamps ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Mak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture