The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Larry R Rivera's avatar
Larry R Rivera
2h

very, very important article to read. Poland is a target by putin. Europe needs to join together including putting aside prejudices. God save Ukraine, please.

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