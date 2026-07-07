The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Tai's avatar
Tai
3h

Ukraine is the bulwark against Russia’s aggression against the continent. Europeans (and Americans)not stepping up for its defense are extremely shortsighted. Dangerous times ahead.

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Mark G Buell's avatar
Mark G Buell
2h

Re: reading about crows or women at work, a la Rosie the Riveter? Both, please!

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