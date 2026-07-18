The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Thank you for the story on Natalia! The stories of the burdens Ukrainian women are taking on as this heinous war drags on is critically important to share. As you point out, this is not a new story, women throughout history have been responsible for keeping the home-front stable and secure as men went to the front lines of battle. Your depiction of Natalia's life is a profile in courage and determination.

Heroyam Slava!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

Slava Ukraini!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

Stand With Ukraine!

🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 🇺🇦

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