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Editor’s Note: For millions of Ukrainians, delivery services are not just courier services, but vital channels without which life would become extremely difficult. In this article, we describe the final days of operations at a branch in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is critically close to the front lines. If you appreciate our work and want to keep reading our stories, subscribe and don’t miss out on important news. Get Full Access! Tip Jar!

OUR LEAD STORY:

On April 24, Kiril had to call all the customers whose packages were at the Nova Post — the largest postal company in Ukraine — and ask them for the most convenient place to have their shipments redirected.

Because he would no longer be working there.

Almost anyone living in settlements near the battlefield knows the rule: when the post office closes, the situation in the area is dire. Kiril’s village of Komyshuvakha, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast and just 20 kilometers from the front line, found itself in exactly that position.

Kiril unloading parcels. Photo provided by Nova Post.

In wartime Ukraine, postal services have become a lifeline, connecting frontline regions with the rest of the country. They extend far beyond their usual functions, with branches serving as hubs for delivering humanitarian aid or as places to charge a phone.

With a deep understanding of how important the post is for Ukrainians, Russia often targets its branches, sorting hubs, and depots. During the latest massive air attack on June 15, for example, Russia destroyed Nova Post’s largest, most innovative sorting hub in Kyiv. Just two days later, on June 17, the company’s hub in Sumy, a city close to the Russian border, was damaged. Previously, post offices were targeted in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and other сities located near the frontline.

When security conditions become critical, there is no other solution but to terminate operations at its branches in towns and villages near the frontline, cutting off the population from crucial logistics services. The closure of postal branches in these towns and villages carries a grim warning for the locals that the war is getting closer to their homes.

A Ukrposhta post office in the Podilskyi district is damaged following a Russian military operation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Kyrylo Chubotin/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images).