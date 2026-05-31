The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
5h

“This matters. Every person must know who they are, where their roots lie. It is essential. Because only then does everything fall into place. And that is exactly what has finally happened to me.”

I concur without reservation. For the first 40 years of my life I knew nothing of my origins, and assumed I was purely English. For my childhood in South Africa I was lonely and puzzled by my unique surname (as I thought).

Now I am secure in my identity and ethnicity and where I am placed in the human family tree.

Thank you for an informative article about a people of whom I knew very little. I love learning about different cultures.

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RuthAnne's avatar
RuthAnne
5h

Iryna's story of identity is interesting. As an American of mixed national heritages, it occurs to me that we humans seeks out the details of our ancestry for a variety of reasons, and I believe we are wired so as to have some kind of tribal loyalty. In the U.S. it was never the policy, until perhaps recently, to repress the knowledge of one's origins, although it seems to be a trend that could easily develop as our government stresses homogeneity for political purposes. The U.S. was called the melting pot as we integrated but the Soviet system, followed by the Russian wannabe empire, destroyed tribal identity? Trying to sort it out.

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