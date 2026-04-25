The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
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When I was 10, I received a book on ecology and have been a keen environmentalist ever since. My father worked for the Atomic Energy Board in South Africa, so I learned about radioactive substances at a young age. Although my childhood was unconventional, I had many opportunities to learn about our world. I even learned a little about war, from the conflicts in Mozambique and Angola!

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