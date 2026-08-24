The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
1d

Thank you so much for sharing your parents' memories of independence. As I am of your grandparents' age, I remember the fall of the USSR well, but was more focused on the fall of the Berlin Wall. I did not know it at the time, but I had cousins living in West Berlin and my paternal great-grandfather was born in that city.

Slava Ukraini!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Paul Reinstein's avatar
Paul Reinstein
21h

Congratulations to all Ukrainians on this anniversary. May you have many more, and happier, more peaceful ones than at present.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture