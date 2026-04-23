Editor’s Note:



We’re marking three years of The Counteroffensive.



For three years now, The Counteroffensive has been bringing you human stories. Our main mission is to keep you informed about places where authoritarianism threatens democracies.

But we do more than that. We also strive to support, train, and develop Ukrainian journalists — to show how international newsrooms operate and what standards they set. That’s why we regularly work with interns and help them grow professionally.

This week, Myroslava and Zoriana gave a lecture to students at a university in Kyiv on visual storytelling at The Counteroffensive — about how we tell stories through words and images.

If our work resonates with you, especially our commitment to developing new journalists, please support us with a subscription.

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