The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mann's avatar
Mary Mann
1d

Wonderful article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex Amonette's avatar
Alex Amonette
1d

Thank you for this substack, for your reporting, and to the scientists of Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Mak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture