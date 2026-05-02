A woman mourns during funeral ceremony for Ukrainian servicewoman Viktoriia Bobrova at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monaster. Bobrova, with callsign “Flower”, served in 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. She died on April 23 while performing a combat mission at the front. (Photo by Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

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The war is not over, even if the mainstream media isn’t covering it nearly as much.

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A woman kneels while the funeral procession moves toward Maidan Nezalezhnosti during funeral ceremony for Ukrainian servicewoman Viktoriia Bobrova on April 30, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ihor Kuznietsov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

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Best,

Tim