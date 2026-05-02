Let's be honest
Things we need to do in order to improve The Counteroffensive.
You can see it in the eyes of those around us. The accumulated stress and constant sting of loss.
The war is not over, even if the mainstream media isn’t covering it nearly as much.
Pretty much all foreign news bureaus have cut their coverage of Ukraine.
The Washington Post even shut down its Kyiv bureau, which relied on a small core team and rotating correspondents. The Counteroffensive is one of the few English-language media outlets still on the ground, reporting directly to you from the scene.
We’re working each day to make it better.
We always strive to bring you stories you can’t read anywhere else. We want to create exceptional, world-class journalism that you’ll keep coming back to.
So your feedback is important to us. We’re building this product with you in mind.
Share your thoughts in the comments! For this issue, we’ve opened the comment section to all subscribers, free and paid.
OPEN ENDED QUESTIONS: Share answers in the comments!
Not a paid subscriber yet? Why? What’s holding you back, and would 10% off make a difference? This offer is valid for only 48 hours.
What about our content disappoints you or makes you stop reading?
What issues are currently important to you that we haven’t covered yet?
What else would make your Counteroffensive subscription more valuable?
SURVEY QUESTIONS:
Thank you for choosing to read The Counteroffensive.
We are very proud to have built such a large community and to share more about a country that may seem so far away from you, but has grown so dear to our hearts.
Your support allows us to work under extremely difficult conditions.
We’re helping build a cohort of young journalists that will be able to tell Ukraine’s story for the rest of their lives.
We’re helping give them the psychological support they need while they grow their careers. Thank you for joining us.
Stay safe out there.
Best,
Tim
What happens in Ukraine will shape the future of Europe and the free world. Your young journalists are doing yeoman work reporting conditions on the ground, both on the front and in the civilian population. I have a better appreciation of Ukrainian culture and the changes it is going through due to the war. The reporting on how actions by the Ukrainian government are perceived by the citizenry is especially valuable. I have no problem paying for the quality journalism the Counteroffensive crew provides. Keep up the good work!
Everything you listed as preferred options are important and interesting. I think you need to look at what is best for your growth and financial interests as well. Substack has been my main source for news of late since the corporate media has failed so miserably in their duty as America's Fourth Estate. You could certainly expand to other platforms as well. The more places you can tell these stories the better. I appreciate all your work at Substack.
Getting the word out that Ukraine is still at war, and the personal stories that are part of the war are vital to keep people informed at a level that helps replace the loss of western western journalist's coverage. Although the trump clown and republicans have abandoned democracy in favor of putin authoritarianism, most Americans support Ukraine and would rather have weapons going to a just cause than weapons going to waste in Iran for a needless war. It's remarkable that one of the wealthiest people in the world, the repulsive bezos, pulled out of Ukraine, yet you are still there and across the world, reporting on stories important to us all but known by few.
I am glad to support your efforts as a pais subscriber and encourage others to support your efforts.