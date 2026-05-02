The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Randall's avatar
Randall
20h

What happens in Ukraine will shape the future of Europe and the free world. Your young journalists are doing yeoman work reporting conditions on the ground, both on the front and in the civilian population. I have a better appreciation of Ukrainian culture and the changes it is going through due to the war. The reporting on how actions by the Ukrainian government are perceived by the citizenry is especially valuable. I have no problem paying for the quality journalism the Counteroffensive crew provides. Keep up the good work!

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MPT's avatar
MPT
20h

Everything you listed as preferred options are important and interesting. I think you need to look at what is best for your growth and financial interests as well. Substack has been my main source for news of late since the corporate media has failed so miserably in their duty as America's Fourth Estate. You could certainly expand to other platforms as well. The more places you can tell these stories the better. I appreciate all your work at Substack.

Getting the word out that Ukraine is still at war, and the personal stories that are part of the war are vital to keep people informed at a level that helps replace the loss of western western journalist's coverage. Although the trump clown and republicans have abandoned democracy in favor of putin authoritarianism, most Americans support Ukraine and would rather have weapons going to a just cause than weapons going to waste in Iran for a needless war. It's remarkable that one of the wealthiest people in the world, the repulsive bezos, pulled out of Ukraine, yet you are still there and across the world, reporting on stories important to us all but known by few.

I am glad to support your efforts as a pais subscriber and encourage others to support your efforts.

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