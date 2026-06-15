NEWSFLASH: For Russia, even a monastery is a target
Overnight, Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones, destroying a historic film studio and a Ukrainian logistics hub in Kyiv.
Editor’s Note:
During last night’s attack, members of our team took cover where they could, some hiding in basements, others in bathrooms, or the metro, which remains the best shelter in Ukraine.
At The Counteroffensive, safety is our top priority. After every attack, our managing editor, Myroslava, checks in on everyone, calling or texting to make sure the team is safe. This is how we look out for one another during wartime.
And you, our readers, are the biggest reason we keep showing up to work and bringing you breaking news.
KYIV, Ukraine — On June 15, an overnight Russian attack on Kyiv caused the Dormition Cathedral, part of the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, to catch fire. The Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio, where some of the best known Ukrainian films were created and which now houses a massive film archive as part of a cultural center, also suffered significant damage from the attack.
In total, Russia launched 70 missiles and 611 drones at Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. In Kharkiv, Russia launched a double strike, which killed four emergency responders attending to a residential building that had been attacked.
After the paywall:
What is the overall aftermath of the attack;
Why the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is so important to Russia;
How Russian strikes erase Ukrainian culture;
What happened at the heart of Ukrainian logistics.