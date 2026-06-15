Editor’s Note:

During last night’s attack, members of our team took cover where they could, some hiding in basements, others in bathrooms, or the metro, which remains the best shelter in Ukraine.

At The Counteroffensive, safety is our top priority. After every attack, our managing editor, Myroslava, checks in on everyone, calling or texting to make sure the team is safe. This is how we look out for one another during wartime.

And you, our readers, are the biggest reason we keep showing up to work and bringing you breaking news.

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