NEWSFLASH: Israel launches strike on Iran
Meanwhile, the United States has assembled a massive amount of firepower in the region, threatening to attack Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Israel has announced that it has launched a strike on Iran, and warned its residents that retaliatory strikes could be incoming.
The attacks come on Shabbat, when many observant Jews refrain from electronic activities, including reading online news.
Three explosions heard in central Tehran, per Fars news, an Iranian publication with close ties to the regime.
One of the strikes occurred near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, per the Associated Press.
Sirens have sounded in Israel as the Israeli defense minister declared a state of emergency, per Times of Israel.
What led to this moment?
What are Trump’s longer-term goals in Iran?
How do nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran tie into all of this?
