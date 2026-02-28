Editor’s note: As events unfold in Iran and information from inside the country remains restricted, our mission is to bring you the human realities behind these massive geopolitical decisions. If this reporting matters to you, support it. Get Full Access to Newsflashes Hit Our Tip Jar

A plume of smoke rises after an explosion on February 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Getty Images)

Israel has announced that it has launched a strike on Iran, and warned its residents that retaliatory strikes could be incoming.

The attacks come on Shabbat, when many observant Jews refrain from electronic activities, including reading online news.

Three explosions heard in central Tehran, per Fars news, an Iranian publication with close ties to the regime.

One of the strikes occurred near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, per the Associated Press.

Sirens have sounded in Israel as the Israeli defense minister declared a state of emergency, per Times of Israel.