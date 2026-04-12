Editor’s Note: Our reporting takes you behind the scenes in the place where democracy is under threat. We have two reporters in Hungary tonight covering the results – support us so we can keep going!

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Opposition supporters celebrate in Budapest tonight. Photo by Mariana Lastovyria.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — With 60 percent of the vote counted, Viktor Orbán has congratulated opposition candidate Peter Magyar on winning the election.

In his concession speech in Budapest, Orbán said the “election results, although not complete, are understandable and clear. They are painful for us but unequivocal.”

Today’s elections hit a record turnout, with 77.8 percent of voters showing up – substantially higher than in previous elections.

The result is a setback for the Trump family and Trump administration, which had lobbied hard to support Orbán.

After the paywall:

- Our reporting from on the ground in Budapest

- What is special about Magyar?

- What does TISZA’s victory mean for Ukraine?

- Exclusive photos and videos from the election counting gathering in Budapest.