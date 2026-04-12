NEWSFLASH: Orbán concedes election, Hungary gets new government
J.D. Vance’s last-minute campaigning did not move the needle; Hungary will replace its government with one that is more friendly to Ukraine and the European Union.
Editor’s Note: Our reporting takes you behind the scenes in the place where democracy is under threat. We have two reporters in Hungary tonight covering the results – support us so we can keep going!
Get full access to paywalled stories like this by upgrading today!
BUDAPEST, Hungary — With 60 percent of the vote counted, Viktor Orbán has congratulated opposition candidate Peter Magyar on winning the election.
In his concession speech in Budapest, Orbán said the “election results, although not complete, are understandable and clear. They are painful for us but unequivocal.”
Today’s elections hit a record turnout, with 77.8 percent of voters showing up – substantially higher than in previous elections.
The result is a setback for the Trump family and Trump administration, which had lobbied hard to support Orbán.
After the paywall:
- Our reporting from on the ground in Budapest
- What is special about Magyar?
- What does TISZA’s victory mean for Ukraine?
- Exclusive photos and videos from the election counting gathering in Budapest.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.