Delegations from Russia and Ukraine meet in Istanbul on Friday. (Source: CNN, Heorhiy Tyhyy/MFA Spokesperson of Ukraine)

Update:

Negotiations in Istanbul bear first fruits, but a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin remains unlikely.

The first direct Ukraine-Russia talks are over after two hours. The sides agreed on POWs exchange – 1000 for a 1000 – that will happen “soon,” according to Umerov.

“Ukraine is ready to take all realistic steps to end this war. I call on Putin to give his delegation real powers,” Zelenskyy stated.

Although the Russian delegation was satisfied with the results, they “took note” of the request of the Ukrainian delegation for direct talks between Zelensky and Putin.

At the same time, Russia also threatened to seize Kharkiv and Sumy regions during the talks, The Economist's correspondent Oliver Carroll wrote, citing a “well-placed source.”

The Russian delegation also emphasized that it would agree to a ceasefire only if Ukraine withdrew its troops from four partially occupied Ukrainian regions.

Right after the talks, it was announced that Zelenskyy together with EU leaders – French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk – had a call with Trump to discuss the talks in Istanbul.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have begun in Istanbul, a day later than was planned.

Approximately at 1:35 p.m. local time, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met with Turkish officials.

Peace is possible if three key conditions are met: a complete ceasefire lasting at least 30 days, the return of deported Ukrainian children, and an ‘all for all’ prisoner exchange, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov before the talks.

Despite initially saying they would also be present, the United States ultimately did not participate in the negotiations. Over the past two days, statements about each country’s participation and which representatives they would be sending have repeatedly changed.

All week, many hoped that peace talks at the highest level would be a step closer to bringing the war between Russia and Ukraine to an end. However, negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin did not occur – although the Ukrainian president did arrive in Turkey on Thursday morning.