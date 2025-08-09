NEWSFLASH: Putin, Trump to meet face to face next week
Trump confirmed he will meet Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15 — the first in-person meeting between a U.S. president and the Russian leader since the war began, ending years of Western isolation for Moscow.
Editor’s Note:
We continue working despite constant nightly shelling by the Russians.
We provide comprehensive reporting on Ukraine, covering all key events in a timely and accurate manner.
Want to stay up to date with the latest news? Upgrade your subscription!
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next Friday — marking a break from the diplomatic isolation Putin has faced from NATO and other Western nations.
“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Friday evening.
After the paywall:
What led to the meeting between Trump and Putin;
Why is this meeting considered a win for Russia;
What is Russia expected to ask in exchange for a ceasefire.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.