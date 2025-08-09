Editor’s Note: We continue working despite constant nightly shelling by the Russians. We provide comprehensive reporting on Ukraine, covering all key events in a timely and accurate manner. Want to stay up to date with the latest news? Upgrade your subscription! Upgrade Now! Subscribe for Free!

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next Friday — marking a break from the diplomatic isolation Putin has faced from NATO and other Western nations.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Friday evening.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) arrive for a family photo session at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images).