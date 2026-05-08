Editor’s Note: It’s Friday, 10 pm in Kyiv, and as our team prepares to take shelter during a threatening weekend, the news of a ceasefire is breaking. This is personal for us, and we always keep you in the loop, no matter what. If you support our on-the-ground journalism, subscribe to read our stories without any restrictions. Subscribe for Free! Tip jar!

Russian Federal Guard Service (FSO) officers patrol central Moscow on May 5, 2026, in front of the Kremlin, few days ahead of the Victory Day military parade. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump announced a 3-day ceasefire after Zelenskyy and Putin spent days trading threats over possible strikes on Moscow’s Victory Day parade and retaliatory attacks on Kyiv. The ceasefire is set to last from May 9 through May 11.

Both sides have confirmed their agreement.