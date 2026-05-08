NEWSFLASH: Trump declares a 3-day Ukraine-Russia ceasefire
The ceasefire is set to start on the day of Russia’s WWII Victory Day Parade and include a prisoner exchange.
Editor’s Note:
It’s Friday, 10 pm in Kyiv, and as our team prepares to take shelter during a threatening weekend, the news of a ceasefire is breaking. This is personal for us, and we always keep you in the loop, no matter what.
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Trump announced a 3-day ceasefire after Zelenskyy and Putin spent days trading threats over possible strikes on Moscow’s Victory Day parade and retaliatory attacks on Kyiv. The ceasefire is set to last from May 9 through May 11.
Both sides have confirmed their agreement.
After paywall:
-What are the details of the ceasefire?
-Why Russia scaled back its military presence at this year’s parade;
-Why both sides announced ceasefires earlier this week.
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