U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room of the White House on February 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).

After two hours on the phone with Russian President Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump declared peace on the horizon — but neither Kyiv nor Moscow seems to see it yet.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is considering a meeting between Russian, Ukrainian, European, and American leaders for war talks following two phone calls with Trump on Monday.

The American leader announced that negotiations for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia “will begin immediately” following a phone call with President Putin.

The question might be raised: What has been happening over the last few months?

Putin refused to agree to a 30-day truce, which was the initial aim of the call with Trump, stating that the “root causes” of the war have yet to be addressed. This is not a change in his position.

On his Truth Social account, Trump said he had a two-hour call with Putin and believes “it went very well.” In addition, he said negotiations on the conditions of a ceasefire will be agreed between Ukraine and Russia “because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed shortly after that a timeline for a ceasefire had not been discussed during the two-hour phone call, but that Trump had insisted on a deal being made fast. The two officials reportedly talked about a prisoner swap of nine Russians for nine Americans to improve relations between the two nations.

The call with Trump on Monday was “very informative”, Putin said, and Russia is now “ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on a possible future peace agreement,” which could include a temporary ceasefire agreement, Russia’s state media agencies reported.Will Trump's calls with Putin and Zelenskyy

“The US president voiced his position on a ceasefire. For my part, I noted that Russia, too, favours a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We simply must determine the most effective ways of moving towards peace,” Putin said. “Russia and Ukraine need to find compromises that would satisfy all parties.”

Yet, Ukrainian foreign analysts believe it will take a long time and work to end the war.

"That’s not how these things are resolved. Such big problems, such big issues are not solved by one conversation. This needs to be months-long, even if not years-long, work of delegations, reconciliation of positions, and so on... I don't think it can bring us anything, to anyone except the Russians," Oleksandr Kraiev, an expert at the Foreign Policy Council ‘Ukrainian Prism’, told The Counteroffensive.