Editor’s Note: Amid growing tension and fear over reports of a shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles in Ukraine, Trump made an important announcement. For the past few weeks, some members of The Counteroffensive and The Arsenal, our sister publication, along with their children and pets, have been spending the night in shelters to feel safer. We understand how important it is for our readers to get accurate up-to-date news,, which is why we continue to write for you. If you value our work, please consider subscribing. Get Full Access! Tip Jar!

Donald Trump said Wednesday he may allow Ukraine to produce desperately needed Patriot interceptor missiles.

The potential deal came on the sidelines of the second day of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, where Zelenskyy and Trump discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and possible means to end the war.

The last week has been especially dangerous, with intensified ballistic attacks on Kyiv and other cities – and signals that Ukraine is either low or even out of anti-missile interceptors.

Yesterday, Russia launched the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in a week, while Ukraine is left with almost no capabilities to shoot down those targets.

Visitors queue to take a closer look at a Patriot missile launcher during the Armed Forces Day at the Airbase in Laage, Germany, on June 06, 2026. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images)