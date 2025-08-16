NEWSFLASH: Trump-Putin summit ends with…. sweet nothings?
The meeting seemed less about securing a ceasefire and more about allowing Russia’s leaders to downplay the war while advancing their own agenda.
Red carpet. Warm handshakes. An invitation to Moscow.
The much-anticipated meeting between President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin ended with warm words for Putin but no formal peace agreement or mention of a ceasefire.
The leaders met in Alaska on Friday, marking Putin’s first trip abroad in four years after being isolated by Western leaders over the invasion of Ukraine. After an almost three-hour meeting, Trump told reporters they had made “some great progress” but “didn’t get there” before leaving without taking questions.
“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said.
Putin, in noticeably high spirits, said to Trump after the press conference: “Next time, in Moscow.”
