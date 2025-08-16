Editor’s Note: Events related to the war in Ukraine are once again taking a new direction. Our publication keeps a close eye on every twist and turn, even when breaking news happens at 3 a.m. Support independent journalism. Upgrade now! Upgrade Now! Subscribe for Free!

Red carpet. Warm handshakes. An invitation to Moscow.

The much-anticipated meeting between President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin ended with warm words for Putin but no formal peace agreement or mention of a ceasefire.

The leaders met in Alaska on Friday, marking Putin’s first trip abroad in four years after being isolated by Western leaders over the invasion of Ukraine. After an almost three-hour meeting, Trump told reporters they had made “some great progress” but “didn’t get there” before leaving without taking questions.

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said.

Putin, in noticeably high spirits, said to Trump after the press conference: “Next time, in Moscow.”

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin deliver a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images).