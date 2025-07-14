NEWSFLASH: Trump will sell arms to Ukraine via NATO
With no success in negotiations, Trump also threatened new sanctions on Russia in 50 days if a peace deal is not reached.
Donald Trump threatened to punish Russia with 100 percent tariffs if a deal to end the war in Ukraine is not made within 50 days.
And in a major change of administration policy, Trump said he will permit countries from NATO to buy weapons from the United States – such as Patriot air defense interceptors, missiles and ammunition – to equip Ukraine.
- Why did Trump change his tone on aid to Ukraine?
-What are the ‘secondary sanctions’ that Trump is threatening, and will they have an impact?
-Details on Putin’s threat for a new summer offensive in Ukraine.
