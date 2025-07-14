Editor’s Note: We continue working despite constant nightly shelling by the Russians. We provide comprehensive reporting on Ukraine, covering all key events in a timely and accurate manner. Want to stay up to date with the latest news? Upgrade your subscription! Upgrade Here! Subscribe for Free!

Donald Trump threatened to punish Russia with 100 percent tariffs if a deal to end the war in Ukraine is not made within 50 days.

And in a major change of administration policy, Trump said he will permit countries from NATO to buy weapons from the United States – such as Patriot air defense interceptors, missiles and ammunition – to equip Ukraine.