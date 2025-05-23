Editor’s Note: The Counteroffensive tells the human stories behind the war, looking past the headlines to show how real people live through it. We report on Ukraine not just as a war zone, but as a country with deep culture, history, and traditions. Like what we do? Support our work by upgrading today! Upgrade now!

The largest prisoner exchange, May 2025. Photo by Telegram /Zelenskiy official

Tearful hugs, trembling voices filled with joy, and the scent of freedom can only mean one thing.

390 Ukrainians – 270 soldiers and 120 civilians – have already been returned to Ukraine on Friday. More are expected to return from Russian captivity in the next two days.

The largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since 2014 has begun, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed.

During talks mediated by Turkey, both nations agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. The prisoners will be exchanged in three groups throughout the next couple of days, The Financial Times reported.

The exchange is taking place on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, a member of the Expert Council at the Center for Civil Liberties, Mykhailo Savva, confirmed to The Counteroffensive.

