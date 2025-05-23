NEWSFLASH: Ukraine and Russia hold largest exchange of prisoners since 2014
390 prisoners of war for each side were released on Friday, as part of the largest agreement between Ukraine and Russia since the war began. About 1000 Ukrainian POWs are expected to return home.
Editor’s Note:
The Counteroffensive tells the human stories behind the war, looking past the headlines to show how real people live through it.
We report on Ukraine not just as a war zone, but as a country with deep culture, history, and traditions. Like what we do? Support our work by upgrading today!
Tearful hugs, trembling voices filled with joy, and the scent of freedom can only mean one thing.
390 Ukrainians – 270 soldiers and 120 civilians – have already been returned to Ukraine on Friday. More are expected to return from Russian captivity in the next two days.
The largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since 2014 has begun, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed.
During talks mediated by Turkey, both nations agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. The prisoners will be exchanged in three groups throughout the next couple of days, The Financial Times reported.
The exchange is taking place on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, a member of the Expert Council at the Center for Civil Liberties, Mykhailo Savva, confirmed to The Counteroffensive.
After the paywall:
How the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia began
Russia's pressure over the delay in exchanges
The role of the Kursk operation in the exchange of prisoners of war
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.