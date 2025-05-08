Editor’s Note: We are dedicated to bringing you the latest news from Ukraine, which can change the fate of the country at war dramatically. We remain at the center of events, even if they overwhelm us. Help us keep you updated and immerse you in human experiences on the ground. Update the subscription now! Upgrade now!

Ukraine and the United States played a long game of cat and mouse, each trying to secure more favorable terms in the minerals deal.

Months of delays, disagreements, manipulations, and even a temporary suspension of aid led to a ratification of the deal by the Ukrainian legislature today.

338 out of 347 Ukrainian MPs voted in favor.

Now, only its implementation remains.

“This quick turn of events [ratification] means that we are, roughly speaking, serious and responsible. Ukraine does not renounce its commitments and demonstrates confidence and consistency in its actions,” Ivan Valiushko, an expert at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, explained in an interview to The Counteroffensive.

Despite lengthy negotiations and some public disagreements, Ukraine and the United States finally signed an agreement establishing a United States-Ukraine reconstruction investment fund on April 30.

Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economic Development and Trade, and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessant signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund. Photo: Facebook /Юлія Свириденко