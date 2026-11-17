Editor’s note: We are closely monitoring breaking reports about the destruction of the Crimean Bridge. We can’t miss a major development like this, especially given its potential impact on the front lines. Our team in Kyiv is already verifying the information to separate confirmed facts from rumors. If you support our hard work, consider subscribing to the publication. Subscribe for free!

OUR LEAD STORY:

Kyiv, UKRAINE – Overnight, Ukraine and Russia exchanged strikes at each other’s key bridges.

The Crimean Bridge that connects the Crimean Peninsula to Russia was attacked with drones and Flamingo cruise missiles. The arch span of the bridge’s vehicular section, which is over 270 meters long, sustained the most damage. Railway transportation across the bridge and shipping in the Kerch Strait have also halted.

The bridge serves as one of the most vital lifelines, supplying the Russian army based in Crimea with heavy military vehicles, manpower, and fuel needed to maintain the occupation.

Meanwhile, Russia also damaged two key bridges in Kyiv with ballistic missiles.

Video: Crimean Bridge without one arch. Source: Telegram/Крымский ветер

Share