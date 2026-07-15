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On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov was dismissed from his post as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, following the resignation of the Prime Minister and several other ministers as part of Zelenskyy’s major governmental reshuffle. “It has been my great honor to serve the Ukrainian people as Minister of Defense,” he wrote, followed by a list of 22 achievements from his cabinet, including cutting off Russian Starlink access and an increase in drone interception rates under his leadership.

Discussions about his replacement were met with criticism from parts of Ukrainian civil society, as Zelenskyy has not yet outlined the reasons for his dismissal.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Mykhailo Fedorov on July 12 to discuss the changes already implemented and key challenges in the defense sector. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram.