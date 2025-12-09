Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on December 9, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Elections are currently forbidden from being held under martial law, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the Ukrainian legislature for proposals to change this.

It’s a direct response to an accusation by Donald Trump.

In the middle of a rant about Ukraine, published in Politico this morning, Trump began repeating Kremlin talking points. He questioned Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, even accusing him of drawing out the war for personal political gain.

Here’s what Trump said:

“They’re using war not to hold an election… I would think the Ukrainian people... should have that choice. And maybe Zelenskyy would win. I don’t know who would win. But they haven’t had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”

Zelenskyy’s responded this evening, Kyiv time, in a press conference with journalists. We transcribed and translated a recording of his statement from Ukrainian news outlet Novyny Live.

His response about coming elections directly cited Trump’s allegation, calling it “completely unreasonable” and stating he’s ready to go to the polls immediately:

“This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not the people of other states, with all due respect to our partners. I’ll be honest: I am ready for elections… I’ve heard such hints that we are clinging to power, or that I personally am clinging to the office of President, and that’s why I’m holding onto it, and that’s why the war isn’t ending. To be honest, that is a completely unreasonable narrative.”

