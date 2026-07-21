NEWSLASH: Zelenskyy dismisses army chief after public pressure
For days, thousands of protesters across Ukraine have been demanding two main things: dismiss Syrskyi and bring back Fedorov. Zelenskyy just acted on the former and appointed a new Commander-in-Chief
Editor’s Note:
Following almost a week of intense protests, President Zelenskyy heard the public and dismissed Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi.
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OUR LEAD STORY:
On July 21, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — presumably listening to thousands of protesters’ requests to do so. This decision came on the sixth day of protests sparked by the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as many Ukrainians feared post-Soviet military thinking had prevailed over modern warfare.
Zelenskyy spent the days following this reshuffle talking with Ukrainian commanders, and just appointed a new Commander-in-Chief…
After the paywall:
Who is a new Commander-in-Chief?
What is the deeper meaning behind the Fedorov VS Syrskyi question?
Why did Syrskyi receive the nickname of a “butcher”?
How does Syrskyi use servicemen to rehabilitate his reputation before the eyes of the protestors?