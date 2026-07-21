Editor’s Note: Following almost a week of intense protests, President Zelenskyy heard the public and dismissed Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. This moment of protest and policial reckoning in Ukraine will not end here! If you believe that independent, boots-on-the-ground journalism is vital to understanding Ukraine’s fight for its future, please consider supporting our work by subscribing. Upgrade Now! Tip Jar!

OUR LEAD STORY:

On July 21, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — presumably listening to thousands of protesters’ requests to do so. This decision came on the sixth day of protests sparked by the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as many Ukrainians feared post-Soviet military thinking had prevailed over modern warfare.

Zelenskyy spent the days following this reshuffle talking with Ukrainian commanders, and just appointed a new Commander-in-Chief…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky in Kyiv on December 6, 2024. Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP.