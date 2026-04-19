Editor’s Note:

For three years now, The Counteroffensive has been writing for you, about loss and injury, about fear and exhaustion, but also about joy, strength, and what helps people hold on and keep moving forward.

Thank you for being with us all this time: for reading, supporting, donating, and commenting on our stories.

Today, we want to introduce you to a slightly younger version of ourselves... our childhood selves. Who we were before all of this, and what we dreamed about back then.

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