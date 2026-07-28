The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Nahum Wengrov's avatar
Nahum Wengrov
2h

The cat looks concerned. I'm concerned too but for different reasons

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
20m

The FBI Director and his staff would stay at US Embassy accommodation so any illicit DNA material would not be available. You will remember the furore we had in Britain when an analyst at British intelligence suspected Harold Wilson, then Prime Minister, of being blackmailed by the KGB. Wilson had gone to Moscow earlier in his career in the British government and some people thought that was enough evidence that he was being blackmailed by the Russians. There are some people, myself included, who believe Trump has been compromised in some way by the Russians. I expect it will all come out when he is dead and gone and all the transactions are analysed. I agree that the FBI Director, and every other government executive outside of the Diplomatic Corps, should not visit Russia. If they want to know something, there should be either a legitimate source or an undercover source for the information. That two FSB agents visited England and managed an attempted assassination of one of their rogue agents is a mark of shame on British intelligence. That they managed to return to Russia after completing the operation is pure humiliation.

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