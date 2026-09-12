The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Will's avatar
Will
36mEdited

Holy clickbait title, Batman! But very good article otherwise.

(Original title was "Russia destroyed Swedish village. But there is a nuance", new title is much better)

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