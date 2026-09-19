The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
20h

Thank you, Oleksandra, for what must have been a depressing article to write. The statistics about what percentage of Russians support Putin or Russia is not what we want to believe. And the conclusion you reach on the way forward also is not what we want to believe. But truth must be our baseline and we are grateful for your work to tell us the truth.

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August F Siemon's avatar
August F Siemon
20h

This is a very informative post. Thank you!

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