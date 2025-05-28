Editor’s Note: Currently, our team consists of a number of students, because one of our goals is to train young Ukrainian journalists to tell their country’s story to the world – for the rest of their careers. Combining study and work is not easy, especially in times of war, but your subscription goes to support that project. Upgrade today to help us keep the journalism coming. Upgrade Now! Tip Jar!

Photo of a damaged dormitory as a result of the Russian attack on May 25. Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

My heart was pounding more and more with each new explosion.

My knees were shaking because I was crouching in the dormitory corridor with my friends, afraid to get up for even a second.

With the sound of a missile flying over the building, I thought for a second that it was the end.

But I remembered: “We can't die because we haven't defended our thesis yet.”

The war has destroyed typical student life in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, dozens of universities have been shelled, damaged or destroyed. Just this past weekend a Shahed drone damaged several of my university dormitories close to me at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv university.

Despite this, the exam season that was already underway continued.

Ukrainian students took tests in shelters during air raids and prepared for exams under nighttime shelling.

University years, which are often considered to be the most loving memories for the majority of people, turned into a sheer nightmare for Ukrainian youth, who all had to grow up prematurely.

Here’s our story of how that’s happening: