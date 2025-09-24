This one feels personal.

This week, the pathway I used to enter America was slammed shut by Donald Trump, who announced a $100K fee on new H1-B visa applicants.

I’ve always had an immigrant’s love for America, the sort of idealism you might only adopt if you weren’t from a place, but sought later in life to belong there.

Call it naive, but I’ve always felt that this was a country that I fought hard to join, and dammit, I was going to make sure America lived up to its ideals.