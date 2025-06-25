Editor’s Note: When we say we cover all the angles of this war, that includes the inside jokes, cultural references and local chatter that make this place unique. Want to support our journalism? Upgrade now! Upgrade to paid! Subscribe for free!

Zelenskyy arrives at the NATO summit, wearing a suit. Source: Reuters.

In a rare change since the full-scale invasion began, Zelenskyy wore a classic suit.

The three-button, head-turning jacket is a leading topic of conversation today in Ukraine, with the public marveling as Zelenskyy arrived at the NATO summit in The Hague.

He is meeting today with Trump to discuss the possible purchase of American weapons.

It may seem trivial, but fashion has a critical role to play in wartime diplomatic relations. This marks an uncommon time – we can count on one hand the number – when the Ukrainian president has broken his principle of wearing military-style clothing during the full-scale invasion.

By wearing his traditional green, khaki or black shirts, he has sought to display solidarity with the troops on the ground. Until now, he had upheld this principle even during meetings with Monarchs, European leaders and the most critical negotiations held at the White House.

Zelenskyy wears one of his more casual shirts, emblazoned with the Ukrainian trident, after a meeting with the president of the European Council in 2024. (Photo by Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images).

The Ukrainian president had a fashion capsule collection designed for him by noted Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov, said the Ukrainian outlet New Voice:

“It includes classic shirts, turtlenecks, T-shirts, jackets and suits. The designer's goal was to retain the military uniform, but make the outfit more formal, restrained and functional. All items are made in black.”

Zelenskyy arrives before an official NATO dinner on June 24, 2025 (Photo by Ansgar Haase/picture alliance via Getty Images).

This signals a certain shift in attitude: Zelenskyy is ready to make this symbolic concession amid the heavy attacks that Russia is launching daily – all in the hopes that it will steer Trump back towards Ukraine.

The suit – or lack thereof – was a central point in a blowup between the two leaders back in February.

“You’re all dressed up,” Trump sarcastically remarked when he saw Zelenskyy on that remarkable day, which marked a break in U.S.-Ukraine relations and raised questions about American reliability in the Transatlantic alliance.

Trump greets Zelensky as he arrives at the White House on February 28, 2025. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images).

The Oval Office spat – delaying a critical minerals deal that was set for their signatures – took place in no small part because of the Ukrainian leader’s choice of wear.

"Why don't you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?" one journalist asked. "A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dress code of the Oval Office.” Vice President JD Vance was seen smirking as the question was posed.

Zelensky and Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images).

Trump advisors asked Zelenskyy's team multiple times that he should ditch his traditional military attire when visiting the Oval Office, and the U.S. president was irked that he didn’t wear a suit, Axios reported.

His attire was made the subject of national debate. In fact, the event even inspired a viral song: 'If Only Zelenskyy Had A Nice Suit’:

If only Zelenskyy had a nice suit / Maybe there'd be something we could do. If only Zelensky had a nice suit/ A 10K Brioni in navy blue, White shirt and red tie / No one else would have to die.

Ukrainians have already created numerous memes today in response to Zelenskyy breaking with his previous fashion precedent.

A meme that says “ATTENTION. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. ZELENSKYY IN A JACKET. ATTENTION. I REPEAT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THE PRESIDENT IS IN A JACKET.” Source: Melaniya Podolyak in Twitter.

A comment that says: “Trump needs to hold an urgent meeting with Vance to figure out what to give sh*t about now.” Source: @sashkobalega in Twitter.

On the left side the meme shows a photo of ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, who was famous as a deal-maker, a wheeler and dealer. Source: @VasylKaminskyi in Twitter.

A meme says: “Zelenskyy’s look at the next meeting with Trump,” a reference to Trump’s comment that Ukraine doesn’t “have the cards.” Source: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMS9afYVn/ .

The last time Zelenskyy wore a suit under normal conditions? For an address on the day of the full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy address on the day of the invasion. Source: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/725

For critics of Zelenskyy, they’ll likely move on and criticize something else. It was never about the suit. The goal posts will soon move.

Why didn’t you wear a top hat? Do you even own a monocle?

NEWS OF THE DAY:

By: Veronika Romanova

UK BANKROLLS WEAPONRY TO KYIV WITH RUSSIAN FROZEN ASSETS: The UK will send 350 air defense missiles to Ukraine, paid for with £70 million ($88 million) from profits on frozen Russian assets. “Russia, not Ukraine, should pay the price for Putin’s barbaric and illegal war,” said PM Keir Starmer.

Originally designed as air-to-air missiles, the short-range ASRAAMs were adapted to launch from the back of British-made trucks. The development spanned more than 25 years before being adopted by the Royal Air Force in 2002.

While this marks the UK’s first direct use of Russia-linked funds to supply weapons to Ukraine, Belgium pioneered the practice in 2023, allocating profits from the frozen assets for both military and reconstruction aid.

UKRAINE, EUROPE TO OPEN TRIBUNAL FOR RUSSIAN CRIMES: After years of discussion, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy and the Council of Europe – the continent’s leading human right institution – will sign an agreement on Wednesday to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders for war crimes since 2022. The details, including the tribunal’s exact structure and location, remain under discussion.

The special tribunal would open cases against acting presidents, prime ministers, and foreign ministers, said the Council of Europe. But it will issue warrants only when they are out of office.

The effort was backed by Japan and Canada, and was supported by the US under former President Joe Biden. In contrast, Donald Trump did not approve the move.

LEARNING FROM UKRAINE AND ISRAEL, TAIWAN PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE CHINESE ATTACK: Learning lessons from Ukraine and Israel, Taiwan will issue air-raid guidance next week in case of Chinese military strike, Reuters reported. The instructions will tell citizens what to do when air raid sirens sound – including advice for those unable to reach shelters in time or caught driving during an alert.

"Our people must know how to protect themselves, either at home or in office," an official said.

China has been claiming Taiwan as a part of its territory for a long time now, circling around and trying to isolate the island. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 after similar territorial claims, fears of a Chinese assault have grown. Taiwan has since been preparing air-raid shelters in subway stations and shopping malls across the island.

THE DOG OF WAR:

Today’s Dog of War is a puppy Veronika spotted in the park – full of excitement for summer, playing on the lawn beside a passenger plane on display.

Stay safe out there.

Best,

Veronika