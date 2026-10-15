The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Angela Pancella's avatar
Angela Pancella
10h

Such an unconscionable move.

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Jean Smith's avatar
Jean Smith
9h

I am so fucking angry and the world tells us to do something about it. What??? He's surely gong to send ICE & the military to intimidate voters at our upcoming midterm elections. They're doing everything they can to disenfranchise huge blocks of voters. Some people have loved ones in ICE custody so they don't dare put them in more jeopardy by speaking up against the administration. It's truly becoming a police state. It's infuriating and frightening at the same time. They can disappear anyone. Sound like any country we know? It's maddening. Trump hates Zelensky and he got a chance to get revenge and make possibly billions. He could care less about dead civilians and kidnapped children. He's a war criminal. Punishing Zelensky and making money? It's a no-brainer.

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