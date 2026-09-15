The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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#DebDag's avatar
#DebDag
12h

Any American who believes Trump’s lies about this is part of his cult or simply stupid. He’d rather blame Ukraine for the cost increases because he can’t imagine the probability of his own failures. It was solely his own idiotic impulsivity to strike Iran that caused this entire mess of a needless war and the consequent fuel price increases. It’s one of MANY remarkably moronic acts he’s committed this term. I just pray the world survives after all he’s done.

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David Bindelglass's avatar
David Bindelglass
12h

Zelensky's response should be obvious. It shouldn't be we will stop attacking Russian refineries when the Russians stop attacking our energy infrastructure, because Putin can never be trusted in any agreement. Zelensky should turn to Trump and say simply, we will stop attacking Russian refineries on the day that US Patriot missiles are delivered.

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