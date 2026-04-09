The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dick scott's avatar
dick scott
1h

Striking targets esp oil gas cost Putin money the evil leader of rhe U.S. cancelled sanctions while Iran helps Putin. Pocket book works. Bless you

Reply
Share
Kristi Lau's avatar
Kristi Lau
1h

Thank you for this reporting. Great story. Hopefully Ukraine can keep the momentum going! Stay safe!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture