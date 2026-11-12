The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Rob's avatar
Rob
1d

The resilience of Ukraine, from its people to its businesses and everything in between, is truly remarkable. Something that the rest of the world should appreciate.

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Felicity Spector's avatar
Felicity Spector
1d

I’m a huge fan of Ukrzaliznitsya and their determination to keep services running as best they can. I take a lot of night trains, to Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Przemysl - numerous evacuations - and the staff are the epitome of professionalism and calm.

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