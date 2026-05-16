The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
5h

Excellent article revealing insights into Putin's madness and hatred of Ukraine and their fight for freedom! THANK YOU!

Reply
Share
Angela Pancella's avatar
Angela Pancella
5h

It's so wild to hear Putin using the "Soros funds the protesters" line that US right-wing conspiracy theorists use!

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture