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Western diplomats have no plans to leave Kyiv; Orban may face trial for the raid on Oschadbank cash collectors; The U.S. and Russia are discussing a multi-billion deal as part of negotiations on Ukraine.

Editor’s note: This winter is shaping up to be the hardest one yet. Russia is trying to turn Kyiv into a frontline city, and many people are leaving the capital, some for good. Yesterday, The New York Times told the world about an intercepted Russian plan to cut electricity and heat in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa by up to 90% this winter. Our team is based in Kyiv. We report from the ground, which many newsrooms consider too dangerous. Subscribe for news and stories you won't find anywhere else. Subscribe for free!

OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine – “I can’t. Simply can’t. I can’t bring myself to sacrifice my own dignity for a ‘steady family life.’ I can’t stand by abroad, living my own egotistical life…”

I wrote these words in my notes in the fall of 2025. It marked a turning point in my life, after I had sacrificed my first love and a chance for a safe life in Europe to come back and live under constant Russian strikes in Kyiv.

I’m now almost 24 and plan to join the military when I turn 25 years old, the age of conscription in Ukraine. I still have a year left, so presently I’m looking for a place to serve while preparing myself, both physically and mentally.

I’m an avid hiker, and my first two hiking trips were in the Crimean Mountains before they were occupied by Russia. I hope to hike there again someday. Carpathian mountains, 2025. Photo by Petro Gordon.

The 2022 Russian invasion saw the whole country unite against an invader, with lines forming outside draft centers of volunteers ready to defend their country. The conscription age in Ukraine is 25, while the borders were closed to men over 18 years old. They would be the manpower necessary to continue the military resistance against overwhelming Russian forces.

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After nearly five years of grueling war, Russia has already begun so-called ‘hidden mobilization’, supplemented by North Korean troops fighting in the war. In Ukraine, however, few volunteers are lining up to serve in the military. The Ukrainian army has been struggling to recruit more soldiers and is also faced with the problem of troops deserting. In that landscape, volunteers are worth their weight in gold, and you can choose the exact brigade and position to serve if you enlist on your own.

But some young Ukrainians have made a conscious decision to stay in the country and fight. To them, it is a question of dignity. At the same time, they define the country’s ability to resist Russia. With the average age of the Ukrainian Army being 43 years old, the responsibility for the survival of the state lies with these young people.