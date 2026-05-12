The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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Anna's avatar
Anna
11h

Avoiding serving for Ukraine.

A leading commentator with strong links to Ukraine recommends a visit to the airport in Moldova. There you will find expensive and prestigious cars parked outside whilst the Ukrainian men who own them, and are well under 60 years of age, greet their returning families, wives and children, who have been holidaying in Europe.

When the war ends how will those that valiantly fought for Ukraine accept those who dodged the draft? Every man will own a weapon as happens after war. should we expect a blood bath?

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RuthAnne's avatar
RuthAnne
10h

Very hard topic to address, thank you for shedding light on the cold reality of how difficult it is to demand that people risk their lives, and what the inevitable tension of recruiters/recruited can become.

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