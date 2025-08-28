A person walks past as rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile on August 28, 2025 in Kyiv. The strike hit a five-story house, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

We were planning on doing a livestream today, taking our readers inside our daily editorial meeting, where we trade ideas and debate story angles.

We even had a surprise prepared — I was going to deliver a short presentation entirely in the Ukrainian language (have been studying for two months).

But the Russian military had other plans. At least a dozen people were killed — including three children — and dozens more injured in a fierce barrage overnight. It even damaged the European Union delegation’s offices in Kyiv.

Each night like this is a white-knuckled experience for millions of people.

See our piece from yesterday about the sounds we hear when the nighttime barrages occur, for just a hint of what we go through:

Frankly, we’re not in the headspace to put on a livestream today.

Everyone pushed through a sleepless night, and we want to present the best versions of ourselves to you.

Sadly, that’s not possible right this moment.

So I’ve made the decision to postpone our livestream for two weeks until Thursday Sept. 11 at 7pm Kyiv / 5pm London / 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific.

People react at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile on August 28, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

The Counteroffensive team will push through this, as will the many millions of Ukrainians who shake off these horrors to go about their day.

Thank you for your patience and for supporting us.

Sincerely,

Tim and The Counteroffensive team.