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The U.S. restores intel sharing with Ukraine… Explosive drone at a German airport… Russia imports record volumes of fuel from Belarus.

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OUR LEAD STORY:

KYIV, Ukraine — This July will be remembered for some of Ukraine’s most successful deep strikes on logistics hubs and oil refineries, which are continuing to bring the war home to ordinary Russians. Yet it also laid bare the precarious state of Ukraine’s own critical and civilian infrastructure — it can no longer be fully shielded from ballistic missiles as interceptor stocks dwindle.

In this issue, The Counteroffensive will break down what Ukraine expects from the blackout campaign this winter, the desperate need of the anti-ballistic program, how the armed forces innovatively deploy sea drones in land operations, and July’s most important battlefield updates.

A teenager sits on a bicycle watching flames rise from a burning logistics warehouse on August 5, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images.