The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

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sue's avatar
sue
20h

I feel like the Ukrainian anti-corruption unit could be a model for the US if we have the opportunity to undo all of the damage of the last few years. Putting their successes out there on social media is part of the transparency that is needed to win back public trust.

I absolutely love the cat of war this week.....

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
17h

Outstanding post!

This is the kind of journalism in which The Counteroffensive excels. NABU and SAPO are integral agencies to attack corruption in Ukraine. An inside look at one of the independent investigators gives us insights on how the operation looks. Much appreciated.

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