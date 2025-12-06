The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
28m

I recall watching the 2024 Republican debates and hearing Vivek Ramaswamy say that as president he would support Taiwan — support, that is, until the US developed its own chip manufacturing. Then Taiwan would no longer be useful and could be thrown to the CCP dragon.

We have gone from Reagan and “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” to “I don’t care one way or another about Ukraine” and ‘we’ll support Taiwan as long as they’re useful.’ Sorry to digress, but this stuff pisses me off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Derrell's avatar
Derrell
1h

The only thing that will prevent Taiwan from being forceably taken by China will be China deciding it no longer wants it. And that is simply not going to happen in my lifetime. An actual fight for it will be destructive of everything that makes Taiwan productive. (Never mind all of the death.)

The rest of the world needs to accept this, move chip production off of the island, and engage China politically by making the point that they can have Taiwan (and Tibet) or they can have relations with the rest of the world. Unfortunately, too much of the world sees this as a fight only among Chinese people and not as the threat to the international order that it is.

The parallels with Ukraine and Russia (or Georgia and Russia, or the Baltic states and Russia) draw themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture