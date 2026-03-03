The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak

Daria Steigman
4h

Putin won't help Iran because Trump is far more useful to him. And they're both going to benefit from soaring oil prices and global chaos. So will Xi (from the global instability), as he eyes invading Taiwan.

Lee
3h

Bush the lesser saved Putin from bankruptcy with his 2003 invasion of Iraq. Now Putin's US viceroy is repeating that ploy by invading Iran.

